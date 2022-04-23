Toronto is getting a new Black and Indigenous farmers' market this spring

Farmers' markets have been growing in popularity across Toronto for years now, and a brand new one is looking to bring some diversity to what has been a mostly white space for just as long.

Starting in May, and running every Sunday morning until the end of September the Deeply Rooted Farmers' Market will be opening its doors at 455 Cosburn Avenue in East York for visitors to come celebrate BIPOC food providers.

"I'm a chef, so I've been going out to farmers' markets and serving my food for a long time but it's always been a very white space and not a space where I saw other Black or Indigenous people," explained founder and owner Camilla Mayers to blogTO.

"I wanted to start a space that had some representation for myself and people like me, and Indigenous people. It's a very Black thing to farm but I find that even when I'm on the hunt for vendors it's disproportionately non-BIPOC people."

The new space will serve to provide a chance for BIPOC farmers and chefs to put their goods on display, showcasing a range of products from culturally diverse foods to common everyday staples.

A number of vendors have already signed on to be part of the Farmers' Market including Deeper Roots Farm, the Indigenous-run Red Cape Brewery, and Devourr who will be serving chicken and waffles and unique sauces.

As the list of vendors continues to grow, the Deeply Rooted team is continuing to seek out new vendors, volunteers, and performers who wish to get involved with this new project.