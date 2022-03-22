Popeyes in Toronto have been popping up more and more in this city, and while we surely have a taste for fried chicken here, the locations of this particular fast food restaurant can be hit or miss. You're going to want to figure out how to get that crispy goodness without having to hit up a gross spot.

Here are my picks for the best and worst Popeyes locations in Toronto.

Best

Some of the best locations of Popeyes are actually in malls, and this shopping centre is actually a bit of a neighbourhood gem and community hub. Because of that, it's a nice clean atmosphere for picking up food, and the service is also good.

Since this neighbourhood is slightly newer than some others in town and has a lot of condo residents, demand is high for newer and better outposts of fast food chains. Away from a main street, this location isn't overly busy all the time.

Instead of heading to the main street's grittier location by Bloor, head into the mall during open hours for a better experience at the food court. This food court is not only nostalgic for many, it's also brightly lit and pretty pleasant and clean.

The food tends to be well prepared at this location, and can even seem to be a bit less oily than at other spots. Despite how busy this intersection can be, staff are usually quick and handle things well.

Tucked under a building, this location of Popeyes feels like a bit of a hidden treasure, so it's not quite as overrun, busy or messy as others. If you're looking to get away from it all but still need your chicken fix, consider heading here.

Worst

This location gets a lot of traffic, and as all fast food fans know, that doesn't always make for the best experience. Though its location is convenient, it's not always the cleanest with a stinky, messy parking lot behind it.

There's also an outpost at King off Dufferin, and visiting either one of these Dufferin Street Popeyes is a bit of a gamble. It can seem like the food has been sitting around a while at this location, and it might be because the service tends to be slower.

The selection of fast food chains clustered around this intersection are frankly a little sad in contrast to the lively cultural atmosphere of the neighbourhood. The Popeyes here is no exception, and being open around the clock means it's slightly sketchy and packed with drunk folks on weekends.

Some people generally feel that the food at this location isn't as good as others, even after multiple chances. It can feel like they're cutting corners on the offerings, which is weird because the service can also be super slow.

This intersection can be dicey when it comes to grabbing quick fast food, especially from a chain spot, but this location isn't well monitored compared to others. It also has a reputation for being dirtier than other locations and having slower service.