People hating on Toronto celeb chef Marc McEwan after his latest political endorsement

A Toronto chef who's known for stating his political views publicly is in some boiling hot water after making his latest endorsement.

Chef Mark McEwan is known for his appearances on Food Network TV shows like Wall of Chefs and Top Chef Canada, but he's arguably equally well-known for letting everyone know his political alliances online.

When American chef David Chang posted a picture of himself with President Joe Biden, McEwan responded "Look forward to seeing your expression change when your [sic] paying 62% tax on your income." He's also been extremely vocal about his opposition to lockdowns.

McEwan Enterprises Inc. oversees restaurants Fabbrica, Bymark and Diwan. They recently filed for creditor protection and had to shut down a downtown boutique grocery store under their umbrella.

I am excited to endorse @PierrePoilievre for #CPC Leader. He has what it takes to unite the country and unseat @JustinTrudeau



Common sense, intelligence and maturity is what I hear when #PierrePoilievre speaks. This is what #Canada needs in a leader. — Mark McEwan (@Chef_MarkMcEwan) February 16, 2022

Now, McEwan is endorsing Pierre Poilievre as leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, tweeting "He has what it takes to unite the country and unseat @JustinTrudeau. Common sense, intelligence and maturity is what I hear when #PierrePoilievre speaks."

Reactions to the tweet are overwhelmingly negative.

You have every right to make this choice. I have every right never to buy anything from your store or support your tv shows. — Margot Thomson (@cdnlady7) February 17, 2022

Many are saying they'll not support his businesses because of his political endorsement.

one hopes that Mark's days on Wall of Chefs are limited @FoodNetworkCA @FoodNetwork should have serious concerns regarding this in all honesty.... — Conrad S (@Ronchie53) February 17, 2022

Others are saying they won't even watch TV shows he's on anymore.

you just restructured your businesses and now you polarize your clients, ya. Super smart, good luck. @FoodNetworkCA who represents you? — Kitchen Sync (@sync_kitchen) February 17, 2022

One person is also wondering who at Food Network hired him in the first place.

I have been a weekly shopper at Don Mills since you opened. I’m going to make one last visit to tip a few very lovely members of your team and say bye bye. Our values do not align. PP is a wolf in sheep’s clothing and a disaster for every issue I care about. — Laura Felstiner (@LauraLEEDap) February 17, 2022

One person called Poilievre "a wolf in sheep's clothing."

Maturity?

Did you consume the wrong type of mushroom again? — londo 🇨🇦/🇵🇹 (@londo402) February 17, 2022

A few people said you'd have to be high on drugs in some way to consider him mature.

Maturity is what you hear when Pierre speaks? How high are you when you watch question period? — Tanner (@tanneralford1) February 17, 2022

Sober or not, maturity isn't a word many people are associating with Poilievre.

Unite? 😂😂😂😂😂 he is one of the most divisive figures to emerge from this convoy mess. His face is always twisted in rage and he posts angry memes. Popular with the convoy...we can see what they stand for. — Anne M Coulter (@Plain4Jane) February 17, 2022

Another person responded to McEwan's statement about uniting the country calling Poilievre a "divisive" figure.

Your restaurants are in downtown Toronto right?…might wanna read the room 😐 — Shannon Ginty (@sginty75) February 17, 2022

Multiple people are also pointing out that since many McEwan businesses are based in Toronto, he might want to consider for their sake that not everyone who lives here shares his views.

Since, you prize "common sense, intelligence and maturity", I'd think you'd use at least one of them before tweeting this.... because this tweet will probably end up hurting you more than it will help Poilievre. — Jeff Childs (@JeffChilds2) February 17, 2022

Some said the tweet might actually end up damaging his own reputation more than it would help endorse Poilievre.

Nobody cares. But good to know you support the truckers. I’ll keep that in mind. — Joe Boyo (@joeboyotico) February 17, 2022

Many people are also upset about the support of Poilievre since he has been actively supporting the trucker convoy.

I’m excited for the seditious donuts! pic.twitter.com/e84G66xtos — Wally Kibler (@Brewski2020) February 17, 2022

At one point, Poilievre was spotted handing a box of donuts to a trucker.

Perhaps you should stay in the kitchen? Your food is fine. That’s all I want to hear from you about — Cold North (@p_bystander) February 17, 2022

One person simply tweeted that maybe McEwan should stick to food and forget about politics.