Toronto's newest cafe is giving away free coffee all next week

There's no better way to start the morning with a warm cup of coffee. There are a ton of great spots are the city to grab a cup of joe but if you're looking for your new favourite spot in the city then I've got some news for you. Toronto's newest cafe is giving away free coffee all of next week.

With a location already on College St., Found Coffee is set to open its second location where The Lucky Penny used to be on Shaw.

The minimalist coffee shop is serving up your favourite espresso drinks, hot or cold, and their own creations including a drink called 'The Doctor'.

The tea list is also as extensive with classic teas including English Breakfast but serves a rooibos tea that has rose petals and lavender.

For those who don't drink dairy, no need to worry as the cafe offers almond or oat milk as an alternative.

If you're feeling hungry, the cafe is serving up some toast dishes for a quick yet filling breakfast. With toppings including avocado, smoked salmon, poached eggs, and berries, the cafe is serving up a variety of open-faced sandwiches.

The cafe also serves up steel-cut oatmeal with an array of toppings if you're not the biggest fan of toast. There are also fresh pastries available if you're looking for a quick snack.

Found Coffee's newest location will be at 189 Shaw Street and opens on Jan. 24. The cafe will be serving free coffee from Jan. 24 through Jan. 30.