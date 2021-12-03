Toronto ramen joint just opened a new spot for Japanese fried chicken

If you love the fried chicken appetizer at a certain Toronto ramen joint, you're going to be thrilled with the new brand they've just launched.

Tosaka Japanese Fried Chicken comes to us from the people behind Ramen Isshin, known as one of the best ramen joints in the city.

The brand's signature item is fried chicken sandwiches, but they also do karaage (Japanese fried chicken) on its own, beef sukiyaki on rice, karaage don (fried chicken bowls) and fries.

The Tosaka Original Burger goes for $13.80 on Uber Eats and comes with karaage, tartar sauce, "umami" sauce, pickled tomato and daikon, lettuce and cabbage on a toasted brioche bun.

Pieces of "Original" karaage go for $8.50, are flavoured with garlic powder and come with garlic mayo and cabbage salad, and you can choose two big pieces or six small pieces of chicken. Karaage on its own and for burgers also comes in spicy or curry versions.

"Our fried chicken appetizer at Ramen Isshin was so popular, we started experimenting with creating a second brand since fried chicken was such a hit during the COVID pandemic," Ramen Isshin managing partner Jason Matsubara tells blogTO.

"Our business model is 'pushing up our people' so we wanted to give our senior managers an opportunity to learn how to open and run a restaurant, so we gave them 50 per cent ownership of our Ramen Isshin for free and challenged them to create the Tosaka Japanese Fried Chicken Menu and this is the menu we have today."

Tosaka operates out of Ramen Isshin's takeout and delivery only location at 20 Lockport Ave. in Etobicoke, which means there's no dine-in, but it also means you can get items from both Isshin and Tosaka from the same place.

Matsubara says Tosaka sales are doing great alongside the ramen business, so well in fact that they're planning on opening a second location in Ottawa where a new Ramen Isshin location should be opening by late 2022.

Tosaka is currently open Thursday through Monday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.