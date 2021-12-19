The top 25 new cafes in Toronto by neighbourhood

New cafes keep Toronto neighbourhoods running, providing breaks from work from home life, coming up with creative new caffeinated drinks and just adding that much-needed dose of coziness to your day. All kinds have opened up across the city, so if you need a coffee, check one of these places out.

Here are new cafes to check out in neighbourhoods across Toronto.

Darling mini bundt cakes, biscuits and espresso are warm and waiting at Emily Rose, the newest spot for a treat and a coffee in this area.

It's not just coffee and locally made baked goods at Mixed Senses: they also have gifts and home goods like soap and candles.

Halycon Cafe is the newest project from Hot Black stationed right on Bloor, giving the area a taste of their well-known coffee. There's also a pizza place hidden in the back.

Lola's Coffee is a haven for rockers who just want to have a nice calming cup of coffee. There are murals on the walls, and there's also vinyl for you to flip through.

Not to be confused with the poutine place on Dundas West, NomNomNom might be the most unique cafe to open this year. Step inside for not only some good coffee and baked goods but also a minimalist space with rotating art installations.

Boxcar Social has been on a tear lately and one of their two new cafes this year opened inside the brand new Waverley apartments.

Nava Social arrived in the old Odin Cafe space during lockdowns and immediately prettied up social feeds with beautiful pictures of colourful little drinks and baked goods.

A stylish space, house made syrups, and baked goods like croffles can now be found in the most peaceful new addition to this neighbourhood: Forest Cafe.

A hotel in this neighbourhood just became home to Toronto's location of Giovane Caffe, an Italian coffee shop that also has a Vancouver presence.

Watch your coffee being roasted at Terminal 3, where they carry beans from nearly every continent. Enjoy them in pour over, lattes or iced coffee.

Good Good Coffee is the latest cafe to open in Toronto with actual motorcycles inside, and serves your standard drip, lattes and cappuccinos.

This little neighbourhood welcomed Gaspar Cafe this past year, a new low-key sources for baked goods like Portuguese egg tarts and caffeinated beverages.

Roaster Omnia opened up on Queen East right next to a motorcycle shop, and serves matcha lattes and nitro cold brew.

Distillery cafe Arvo returned to this neighbourhood this year with a cafe and wine shop model that also offers their classic avocado toast and other food like deli sandwiches.

What doesn't Black Pony do? They started serving this neighbourhood food, baked goods, coffee and alcoholic beverages this year, and they also make a mean birthday cake.

Madras Kaapi is Toronto's new South Indian coffee house which specializes in kaapi, a drink made with chicory root that's cooled using an elaborate pouring process.

Sourdough lovers can now head to Dear Grain in this neighbourhood to get their fill of all things sourdough along with a steamy beverage or two.

Queen's End is this neighbourhood's new cafe and "emporium" for inventive sandwiches, fun baked goods, all kinds of juices and lots of coffee.

Coffee and donut shop Cops opened a second location this year where you can go to get the made-for-each-other combo. Just follow the pink signs on Matilda St. on the south side of coworking space East Room.

I Deal Coffee on the Park is the chain's newest location, and second on Sorauren, this one just steps from the park.

Flower Shop by Wolf and Moon brings together a boutique flower shop and a curated coffee program from Sam James.

Chaiiwala is this area's new source for a cup of hot chai and a bite of Indian food to eat.

People who used to work at another popular coffee shop struck out on their own to start Buno, which serves coffee made using beans from local roasters in a thoughtfully designed minimal space.

A stunning space in this neighbourhood is home to Stereo Coffee Roasters. The area may be a bit obscure, but just follow the smell of freshly roasted beans.

Mofer has expanded their operations to this area, where you can see their signature air roasting process taking place and order a strong cup of Ethiopian coffee.