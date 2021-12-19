Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto cafes

The top 25 new cafes in Toronto by neighbourhood

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

New cafes keep Toronto neighbourhoods running, providing breaks from work from home life, coming up with creative new caffeinated drinks and just adding that much-needed dose of coziness to your day. All kinds have opened up across the city, so if you need a coffee, check one of these places out.

Here are new cafes to check out in neighbourhoods across Toronto.

Annex

Darling mini bundt cakes, biscuits and espresso are warm and waiting at Emily Rose, the newest spot for a treat and a coffee in this area.

Beaches

It's not just coffee and locally made baked goods at Mixed Senses: they also have gifts and home goods like soap and candles.

Bloor West Village

Halycon Cafe is the newest project from Hot Black stationed right on Bloor, giving the area a taste of their well-known coffee. There's also a pizza place hidden in the back.

Brockton Village

Lola's Coffee is a haven for rockers who just want to have a nice calming cup of coffee. There are murals on the walls, and there's also vinyl for you to flip through.

Cabbagetown

Not to be confused with the poutine place on Dundas West, NomNomNom might be the most unique cafe to open this year. Step inside for not only some good coffee and baked goods but also a minimalist space with rotating art installations.

new toronto cafes

A serene environment welcomes coffee drinkers at Forest Cafe. Photo by Fareen Karim.

Chinatown

Boxcar Social has been on a tear lately and one of their two new cafes this year opened inside the brand new Waverley apartments.

Corktown

Nava Social arrived in the old Odin Cafe space during lockdowns and immediately prettied up social feeds with beautiful pictures of colourful little drinks and baked goods.

Don Mills

A stylish space, house made syrups, and baked goods like croffles can now be found in the most peaceful new addition to this neighbourhood: Forest Cafe.

Entertainment District 

A hotel in this neighbourhood just became home to Toronto's location of Giovane Caffe, an Italian coffee shop that also has a Vancouver presence.

Etobicoke

Watch your coffee being roasted at Terminal 3, where they carry beans from nearly every continent. Enjoy them in pour over, lattes or iced coffee.

new toronto cafes

Motorcycles and coffee come together at Good Good Coffee. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Junction

Good Good Coffee is the latest cafe to open in Toronto with actual motorcycles inside, and serves your standard drip, lattes and cappuccinos.

Junction Triangle

This little neighbourhood welcomed Gaspar Cafe this past year, a new low-key sources for baked goods like Portuguese egg tarts and caffeinated beverages.

Leslieville

Roaster Omnia opened up on Queen East right next to a motorcycle shop, and serves matcha lattes and nitro cold brew.

Liberty Village

Distillery cafe Arvo returned to this neighbourhood this year with a cafe and wine shop model that also offers their classic avocado toast and other food like deli sandwiches.

Little India

What doesn't Black Pony do? They started serving this neighbourhood food, baked goods, coffee and alcoholic beverages this year, and they also make a mean birthday cake.

new toronto cafes

Coffee is roasted on site at Omnia. Photo by Fareen Karim.

Little Italy

Madras Kaapi is Toronto's new South Indian coffee house which specializes in kaapi, a drink made with chicory root that's cooled using an elaborate pouring process.

Ossington

Sourdough lovers can now head to Dear Grain in this neighbourhood to get their fill of all things sourdough along with a steamy beverage or two.

Parkdale

Queen's End is this neighbourhood's new cafe and "emporium" for inventive sandwiches, fun baked goods, all kinds of juices and lots of coffee.

Riverside

Coffee and donut shop Cops opened a second location this year where you can go to get the made-for-each-other combo. Just follow the pink signs on Matilda St. on the south side of coworking space East Room.

Roncesvalles

I Deal Coffee on the Park is the chain's newest location, and second on Sorauren, this one just steps from the park.  

new toronto cafes

Dear Grain has all the sourdough and coffee you could ever need. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Rosedale

Flower Shop by Wolf and Moon brings together a boutique flower shop and a curated coffee program from Sam James.

Scarborough

Chaiiwala is this area's new source for a cup of hot chai and a bite of Indian food to eat.

St. Clair West

People who used to work at another popular coffee shop struck out on their own to start Buno, which serves coffee made using beans from local roasters in a thoughtfully designed minimal space.

Stockyards

A stunning space in this neighbourhood is home to Stereo Coffee Roasters. The area may be a bit obscure, but just follow the smell of freshly roasted beans.

West Queen West

Mofer has expanded their operations to this area, where you can see their signature air roasting process taking place and order a strong cup of Ethiopian coffee.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Terminal 3

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

The top 25 new cafes in Toronto by neighbourhood

Toronto restaurant is doing a $105 lasagna for New Year's

This Toronto bar helped give birth to a neighbourhood's nightlife scene

Toronto restaurant posts emotional video after closing for good

The top 30 new restaurants in Toronto by neighbourhood

This Toronto bar has been an essential local watering hole for 20 years

Indian restaurant with locations around the world just opened its first in Toronto

Someone created a Toronto streetscape out of gingerbread complete with a white squirrel