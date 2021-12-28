The top 20 new brunch restaurants in Toronto by neighbourhood

New brunch restaurants popped up in lots of Toronto neighbourhoods this year, so if you're looking for a new spot to break your fast, there's likely one near you. These places are serving up eggs, toast, coffee and all kinds of other great foods to start your day.

Here are some great new brunch restaurants in Toronto to try in a neighbourhood near you.

Mira Mira Diner is serving shrimp cake bennies, avocado toast, fritattas, steak and eggs, chia bowls, buttermilk pancakes and French toast as part of a robust brunch menu.

Turkish breakfast is exemplary at Mado Cafe, where you can get all kinds of platters, Turkish bagels, fried eggs with sujuk sausage and menemen, a kind of Turkish egg scramble.

Breakfast is delightful and colourful at Nava Social, where you can grab a light brunch of coffee and baked goods, some of which come in pretty colours.

Craving fried chicken for breakfast? Head to Century Park Tavern, where you can fill up on chicken n' waffles, burgers, pancakes, fritatta and avocado prosciutto toast.

Keep it classy by brunching at Milou, where eggs, bacon, bread, croissants, coffee, sandwiches and fries get a touch of sophistication.

Breakfast poutine, duck confit and waffles, crab cake bennies and smoothies all await at O'Somae. They also do brunch takeout boxes for a portable upscale breakfast.

Piccolo Caffe e Vino not only has bagels and lox, breakfast sandwiches and even chicken parm for brunch, they also do Caesar, mimosa and sangria "kits" for the table.

Those looking for a classic breakfast should head to Pur & Simple, where they have all the French toast, crepes, bennies, waffles, skillets and avocado toasts.

Sustainable brunching has a new home in this neighbourhood at 1 Kitchen where you can chow down on healthful eats like fruit bowls, sweet potato waffles, farmer's market scrambles, chia seed pudding and maple roasted granola.

Emmer has all the yummy pastries and other breakfast options you need to pick up for a light, low-fuss brunch. Croissants, bread, patty melts, egg buns and Danishes are just part of the selection.

Atai Bistro is now where to go in this area for a French-Moroccan brunch of mezze platters, oysters, flatbreads, crepes, French toast, baked eggs and za'atar Caesars.

Brunch is served every day at Pasaj, where Turkish influences collide with dishes like pancakes, bagels and eggs benny.

Avocado toasts and breakfast sandwiches are out of this world at Arvo, so lucky for this neighbourhood they're now serving them at this new wine bar location in the area.

If an outrageous brick toast and milk tea is your idea of a phenonemenal brunch, head to recently opened Good Luck Cafe in this neighbourhood to get your fix.

The Filipino brunch masters behind BBs are now working their magic at SariNOTSari, which is primarily an event space but also serves up breakfast.

Misty will fill you up with a brunch of eggs benny, avocado toast, smoked salmon sandwiches and French toast, alongside a mimosa that has cranberry juice, orange juice and butterfly pea flower.

Chai fanatics can head to recently opened Chaiiwala for a steamy cup of the good stuff, plus a casual brunch of Indian food.

Hugs and Sarcasm is where to go for a traditional fry up, as well as pancakes, omelettes, French toast, burgers, sandwiches, huevos rancheros and breakfast burritos.

Brunch it up on a heated rooftop patio at Shenanigans, where you can expect a brunch menu of smoked salmon bagels, eggs benny, chilaquiles, avocado toast and Irish breakfasts.

The Park Hyatt hotel is now home to Joni, where breakfast includes options like a deep dish quiche, lobster eggs benny, croissant French toast and steel cut oats. You can also opt for caviar as a side for $30.