Markham sushi master who gained huge following during lockdowns opens restaurant

A physical location is now being opened by a Markham sushi whiz who amassed a devoted cult following while we were unable to dine on omakase in person.

Cho San Sushi has been delivering some of the most immaculate sushi you can eat in your home, including $100 omakase options and uni flown in from Japan.

Food lovers have been raving about the operation, posting the most beautiful photos of Cho San's raw fish creations. You've previously had to DM their Instagram for pricing on a menu with sushi options like hotate, toro, kanpachi, hamachi and tako.

The concept was created by Li Qiang Zhang, a former sushi chef at Markham's Zen Japanese Restaurant. The Cho San project actually started out with private catering, but during lockdowns when there were restrictions on entering people's homes he thought he'd try delivery.

Now, they'll be able actually eat them the proper way: sitting in a sleek restaurant at a minimalist bar. Cho San posted to Instagram announcing an opening date of Dec. 10 for a physical restaurant.

"As our business started to grow, one of our dreams was to expand the reach of our food with more people, so that's why we wanted to open a physical restaurant," Zhang tells blogTO.

The menu will be pretty much the same as their delivery offerings for now so they can stick with what they trust, but down the road when supply chain issues hopefully clear up there could be changes.

Their opening hours will be 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. The restaurant is located at 8374 Woodbine Ave. in Markham.