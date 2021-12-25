Eat & Drink
5 famous international brands opening their first location in Toronto next year

More famous international brands are on their way to Toronto and will bring with much anticipation. Sushi, cake and coffee are just some of the wonderful new things coming to town in 2022.

Here are famous international brands opening their first location in Toronto next year.

Nobu

You'll be able to eat like a Kardashian when the Toronto location of this reputed sushi chain opens in Toronto as part of a massive residential complex.

Pret a Manger

Everyone loves coffee and sandwiches, and we're about to get another source for them in the form of our very own location of this well-known cafe chain.

Ditta Artigianale

A little piece of Italy will arrive in Toronto when our very own location of this artisanal coffee shop opens up here. It should also encompass a cocktail bar.

Paris Baguette

We'll soon be getting a location of this bakery with South Korean origins, which serves breakfast sandwiches and bakes up cakes. There are already a whole bunch of locations in the United States.

Carlo's Bakery

We've been waiting a long time for the Port Credit location of this bakery made famous by the show Cake Boss to open, but at least while we're waiting we've had their cake ATMs to tide us over.

