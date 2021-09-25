Famous cafe chain from Italy is opening its first Toronto location

Toronto is getting its first location of a cafe chain from Italy, which is great news seeing as we love our coffee here.

Ditta Artigianale started out as a micro-roastery when it was founded in 2013, and has since expanded to open three coffee shops in Florence. The brand also encompasses a gin bar (they have their own signature gin called "Peter in Florence") and training programs.

The brand was founded by Patrick Hoffer and champion barista Francesco Sanapo, and specializes in curating rare coffees from around the world with an emphasis on transparency and sustainability.

The Toronto cafe should be opening in the Harlowe building at 608 Richmond St. W. and will also encompass a bar element with cocktails made with Peter in Florence gin.

"The store will have the same look, feel and soul of our cafes in Florence," Ditta Artigianale COO Alex Zeleniuch tells blogTO.

Sounds fancy. Richmond St. isn't the only place in Toronto that'll be getting its own little slice of Italy, either: the brand is looking into opening several more stores in the GTA as well as one in Los Gatos, California.

Ditta Artigianale should be opening in Toronto in early 2022.