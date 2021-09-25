Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
ditta artigianale toronto

Famous cafe chain from Italy is opening its first Toronto location

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto is getting its first location of a cafe chain from Italy, which is great news seeing as we love our coffee here.

Ditta Artigianale started out as a micro-roastery when it was founded in 2013, and has since expanded to open three coffee shops in Florence. The brand also encompasses a gin bar (they have their own signature gin called "Peter in Florence") and training programs.

The brand was founded by Patrick Hoffer and champion barista Francesco Sanapo, and specializes in curating rare coffees from around the world with an emphasis on transparency and sustainability.

The Toronto cafe should be opening in the Harlowe building at 608 Richmond St. W. and will also encompass a bar element with cocktails made with Peter in Florence gin.

"The store will have the same look, feel and soul of our cafes in Florence," Ditta Artigianale COO Alex Zeleniuch tells blogTO.

Sounds fancy. Richmond St. isn't the only place in Toronto that'll be getting its own little slice of Italy, either: the brand is looking into opening several more stores in the GTA as well as one in Los Gatos, California.

Ditta Artigianale should be opening in Toronto in early 2022.

Lead photo by

Ditta Artigianale

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto restaurant known for its Montreal-style BBQ shut down by landlord

Famous cafe chain from Italy is opening its first Toronto location

You can get a taste of a famous wing chain from the States for free in Toronto this weekend

A Michelin star chef is flying to Toronto from Italy for a one night dining experience

Beloved restaurant that closed in Toronto is having a huge liquidation sale

A beloved Toronto burger joint erupted in flames and could be closed for a while

Anti-vaccine passport mobs now targeting Toronto malls

Toronto restaurant known for its burgers and donairs has permanently closed