Pret A Manger is opening its first Toronto locations

Canadian locations of Pret A Manger are on the way, and they're definitely opening in Toronto.

Pret A Manger was first opened in London in 1986, and serves a typical cafe menu of coffee, sandwiches and baked goods.

The chain has almost 400 UK locations as well as locations in the US, Hong Kong, France, Dubai, Germany and Switzerland. Pret A Manger is opening in Canada via an agreement with A&W. 

A representative with A&W confirmed with blogTO that some Pret A Manger pilot locations are expected to open in the GTA, though specific addresses have not been revealed. 

The pilot is a two-year trial phase, and if it's successful, A&W will be granted the exclusive right to expand Pret across Canada.

The brand actually closed 30 stores over the past two years, and is looking to expand to revenue streams outside their core area of London.

