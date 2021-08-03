Famous global bakery Paris Baguette is opening its first Toronto location

Paris Baguette is opening up their first location in Toronto, adding to the thousands they already have globally.

Founded in 1988, the bakery is owned by South Korean food company SPC Group which operates over 6000 franchise cafes internationally. Their origins stretch back to 1945, to a bakery in South Korea called Sangmidang.

The space should be around 2500 square feet and was formerly home to Browns Shoes. Paris Baguette is known for a menu of handcrafted breads, pastries, cakes, sandwiches, salads and grab-and-go items with French and global influences.

It's sure to become your new go-to for cakes with all kinds of stunning designs.

There are about 100 locations in the States including ones in California, Texas, New York, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Arizona. The brand is looking to expand to Montreal and Vancouver as well.

It'll be opening at 110 Bloor St. West, where a new outpost of Paris-based fashion brand Anne Fontaine should also soon be located. Neighbours in the ritzy area include Armani and Calvin Klein.