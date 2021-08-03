Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
paris baguette toronto

Famous global bakery Paris Baguette is opening its first Toronto location

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Paris Baguette is opening up their first location in Toronto, adding to the thousands they already have globally.

Founded in 1988, the bakery is owned by South Korean food company SPC Group which operates over 6000 franchise cafes internationally. Their origins stretch back to 1945, to a bakery in South Korea called Sangmidang.

The space should be around 2500 square feet and was formerly home to Browns Shoes. Paris Baguette is known for a menu of handcrafted breads, pastries, cakes, sandwiches, salads and grab-and-go items with French and global influences.

It's sure to become your new go-to for cakes with all kinds of stunning designs.

There are about 100 locations in the States including ones in California, Texas, New York, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Arizona. The brand is looking to expand to Montreal and Vancouver as well.

It'll be opening at 110 Bloor St. West, where a new outpost of Paris-based fashion brand Anne Fontaine should also soon be located. Neighbours in the ritzy area include Armani and Calvin Klein. 

Lead photo by

Otto Design Group

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Famous global bakery Paris Baguette is opening its first Toronto location

Toronto just got a disco-themed Italian restaurant

40 essential new Toronto patios to add to your list this summer

Here's everything you need to know about the retro drive-in diner coming to Toronto

Massive stuffed cookies in Toronto just keep getting more outrageous

10 new restaurants that opened in Toronto last month

Popular vegan restaurant has closed its only Toronto location

Toronto now has a vending machine for sweet treats and more could be on the way