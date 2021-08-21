Carlo's Bakery is opening its first Canadian location just outside Toronto next month

Carlo's Bakery announced in the spring they'd be opening their first ever Canadian location just outside Toronto, and next month you'll finally be able to visit.

The Hoboken-based bakery that's been open since 1910 is famous for its appearance on reality show Cake Boss featuring owner Buddy Valastro, who will be present for the grand opening of Carlo's Bakery in Port Credit, Mississauga.

The new location will even come complete with a 10-foot video wall that will allow Valastro to have interactive video sessions with customers.

"Buddy loves Canada and is really excited about the Port Credit location, it has such a great neighbourhood and family component," Carlo's Bakery Canada managing parner Chris Zownir tells blogTO.

"The response has been amazing for the opening and we have received an incredible amount of resumes from candidates who are excited to be part of this."

Toronto has previously played host to several vending machines selling slices of Carlo's Bakery cake. The bakery confirmed with blogTO that the Canadian location of Carlo's Bakery should be opening in mid-September.

"We expect to make an official announcement soon about the opening date," says Zownir. "We are trying to open as quickly as possible, COVID has caused delays."

The pandemic has delayed a lot of great things, but hopefully it won't keep delicious cake from all of us for too much longer.