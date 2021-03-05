Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 3 hours ago
carlos bakery toronto

Canada is getting its first Carlo's Bakery location just outside Toronto

A bakery famous for being the subject of a reality TV show is opening its first ever Canadian location just outside Toronto.

Carlo's Bakery will be opening this spring in Port Credit, Mississauga. The bakery is already known in Toronto for installing cake vending machines in the city.

The show Cake Boss centres around the business based in Hoboken, New Jersey.

carlo's bakery toronto

Rainbow cake slices on display in a Carlo's Bakery vending machine in Toronto. Photo by blogTO.

"With the ongoing success of our nationwide shipping in Canada at carlosbakery.ca, we are so excited to bring our world-famous desserts to Canada with a retail bakeshop and becoming part of the community," said Buddy Valastro, owner of Carlo's Bakery. 

The store will be 3,200 square feet and will serve their iconic baked goods such as lobster tails, cannoli, cupcakes and butter cookies as well as sandwiches, New-York-style brick oven pizza slices, gelato and of course their signature cake.

A grand opening date will be announced soon for the location at 167 Lakeshore Rd. W.

"My father would be so proud to know his traditional recipes are making their way up to Canada," said Valastro. "Hoboken Style North, baby!"

Lead photo by

@carlosbakery

