These skeletal stuffed pizzas are arriving in Toronto this month

Move over dick waffles; a new themed food is landing in Toronto just in time for Halloween.

Diners will soon be shrieking in horror, if not from the pain of mouth-scorching molten cheese, courtesy of a spooky offering from a regional pizza joint.

Four Brothers Pizza has been cooking up skull-shaped, filled pizzas to ring in the bone-chilling season for four years now at their original Oakville location, and for the first time ever, they will be sold right here in Toronto this year.

Farhad Ghousy, president and founder of Four Brothers Pizza, tells blogTO that the product was conceived as a way to set the restaurant apart from others, saying that "social media is a very strong tool for word of mouth / organic marketing in the restaurant business."

"We knew that for us to be different and to gain a lot of attention, we needed to come out with something that was worth taking a photo of and sharing it with all your friends and family."

The move proved successful, Ghousy saying that each of the four years has been more successful than the last.

"Every single year, we double or triple the previous year in sales of the Pizza Skulls, exceeding our expectations. Last year we had to stop taking pre-orders ten days before Halloween, and we sold over 5,000 pizza skulls!"

Well established in the 905, the restaurant is expanding with new locations, including one set to open at 540 King Street West in the coming days, their stuffed Pizza Skulls included.

"Our goal is to exceed 15,000 sales this year, especially with the newest location opening in Toronto in coming weeks," says Ghousy.

Ghousy says the restaurant's new location is "hoping to be open in the next 10-12 days or so but 100 per cent before Halloween and in time for the Pizza Skull campaign."

This upcoming opening marks the return of the slice to a location that was home to a Pizza Pizza for many years. However, it may not be a secure long-term location, with significant changes on the horizon.

So don't worry; you won't have to leave the 416 to try these ghoulish skeletal snacks. You just might have to wait another week or two.

The chain sells the Pizza Skulls at $16.95 for a half-dozen and $32.95 for 12 of the corpse-like calzones.

So "bone" appétit.