15 heated and covered patios in Toronto where you can eat outside during cold weather

Heated and covered patios in Toronto for 2021 are essential for continuing to eat outside at restaurants as we head into late fall, and it's always good to have the coziest, most sheltered ones on your radar. Bundle up in your favourite sweater and scarf and head to one of these spots for a drink and a warming meal.

A white tent canopy, heaters and large plants make you feel like you're in your own oasis on the patio at this Little Italy restaurant serving pizza, pasta and great drinks for your liquid blanket.

This Bloorcourt patio is practically a proper dining room with overhead coverage, heating and a cool black and white look. Italian food like steak, wine and dessert is sure to warm you up.

A winterized, heated pergola with serious style and touches of greenery at this restaurant on Portland is the perfect place to escape the hustle and bustle of King West.

Twinkly lights and heating give the patio of this Italian restaurant in Brockton Village a romantic glow. Come for brunch and grab an amaro hot chocolate and their famous tiramisu pancakes.

This pub that's been around on the Danforth forever has done some major weather-proofing and added a covering and lots of heaters to their patio in recent years. The beautiful old willow in the corner hasn't changed.

An indoor-outdoor feel leads to a partially covered patio under awnings at this Beaches restaurant with Mediterranean eats. Just because it's autumn doesn't mean you can't still bask in summery warmth.

Blazing heaters, umbrellas, an overhead covering and strings of lights bring everything together at this Little Italy hangout where you can sip beer and wine and slurp pasta no matter the weather.

Yorkville has this quintessential spot for rooftop eating and drinking that extends patio season with coverings and heating. Beer, wine and brunch await.

You're practically inside when dining on the patio at this Parkdale restaurant where you can grab fried chicken and cocktails. Psst...they also have great happy hour deals. What rainy day?

Atop an Italian restaurant on Dundas West, you can find this sheltered patio for small plates, sophisticated drinks and a privately secluded atmosphere.

Heater season has arrived on the back covered patio at this restaurant in Parkdale where you can snuggle up with French food and cocktails.

Yorkville diners need not sacrifice comfort at this restaurant's patio where trees are wrapped in twinkly lights and caviar, oysters and pasta are on the menu.

The patio is practically a year-round affair at this Yorkville pub with multiple outdoor spaces. Beer, bar food and lots of space are what you can expect.

Leslieville has this restaurant for Spanish tapas with a wooden patio that has a rustic vibe, toasty heaters and soft lighting that all make for a magical evenin of outdoor dining.

Catch up over beers and comfort food on the rooftop of this pub near Yonge and St. Clair where the patio is well-covered and toasty warm.