Proceeds from donut sales in Toronto will support residential school survivors

For National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Sept. 30, proceeds from sales made at donut shops across Toronto will go towards supporting residential school survivors.

If you prefer to buy from a chain, orange sprinkle donuts will be sold at Tim Hortons locations across the city and througout the rest of Canada from Sept. 30 until Oct. 6.

If you'd like a more local option, Toronto donut shop Glory Hole Doughnuts will also sell an orange sprinkle donut at both of their locations in Parkdale and on Gerrard East.

Tim Hortons announced on Monday that 100 per cent of the proceeds made on purchases of their orange sprinkle donuts will go directly to the Orange Shirt Society and the Indian Residential School Survivors Society (IRSSS).

Glory Hole followed suit, posting to their Instagram on Monday to say all of the money made from their orange donut sales will go to the IRSSS.

Donations going to the Orange Shirt Society will help the organization to continue raising awareness about the residential school system and its generational impacts.

Funds donated to the IRSSS will go towards essential services for survivors and their families. The IRSSS offers holistic care to individuals who face intergenerational traumas and the life hardships that come along with it, such as unemployment.