Toronto is getting its first location of a popular all-day breakfast restaurant

A popular restaurant for all-day breakfast is opening its first Toronto location ever, which is great news considering we love brunch in this city.

OEB Breakfast was founded in Calgary in 2009 by chef Mauro Martina, who's originally from Italy and moved to Canada in 1992.

The chain now has locations in Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, Kelowna, Winnipeg, Saskatoon and Scottsdale.

In addition to Toronto, they should be opening a location in Newport Beach soon as well.

Made with seasonal, farm fresh ingredients, the menu features typical breakfast fare like eggs benny, sandwiches, "scram-blettes," and an extensive list of breakfast poutines with toppings like lobster, scallops, duck confit, short rib and Ahi tuna.

The official website for OEB says a Toronto location is "hatching soon" at 171 East Liberty St.

There's no firm opening date, but the restaurant is aiming for end of February or early March 2022. They're also actively looking to expand within Ontario.