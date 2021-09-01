Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 2 hours ago
10 new restaurants that opened in Toronto last month

New restaurants in Toronto include a pizzeria serving Sicilian-Levantine slices and a Koreatown takeout spot for banh mi sandwiches. Plus, the old Cafe Crepe on Queen and its iconic glowing sign have officially been replaced by a doner kebab brand from Berlin. 

Here are new restaurants in Toronto that opened in August.

Bar St. Lo

Shareable plates and a reservations-only patio have arrived to St. Lawrence Market by way of Toronto lifestyle brand Collectif Nude. The lean menu sources all its ingredients from the market next door.

German Doner Kebab

Goodbye crepes, hello juicy kebab sandwiches. Founded in 1989, this Berlin-based fast food chain made its first foray into Toronto by opening in the old Cafe Crepe digs on Queen Street earlier this month.

Vintage Hotpot

Marking the first overseas location of this massive Chinese hot pot chain is this new outpost on Steeles Ave. East. Grab braised dishes from the dim sum-style cart and take a selfie with the mascot outside after dinner.

Levant

Fluffy, Sicilian-style pizza dough meets Middle Eastern toppings like kofta meatballs and saffron at this new restaurant right at Ossington station. Levant also serves housemade hummus with focaccia and tiramisu kunafa.

David Rocco Bar Aperitivo

Yorkville’s all abuzz over celebrity chef and TV personality David Rocco’s new wine bar. It’s no reservations at this Cumberland Street restaurant serving classic Italian shareables like burrata and crostone.

Wood Owl

This woodsy restaurant has come to roost on Danforth East, right next door to its sister saloon, The Wren. Open only in the evenings, expect a good wine list and pretty plates of Rockfish crudo and charred trout.

Friggitello

Kensington Market’s been flooded with new businesses lately. Among them is this Mediterranean takeout counter specializing in grilled halal chicken plates and beef donors. It takes over where Torteria San Cosme used to be on the corner of Baldwin Street.

Gorkha Durbar

Taking its name from the historic palace in Nepal is this new restaurant on the Danforth serving Nepali, Indian and Hakka Chinese cuisine. Expect lamb jhol, dal makhani, tandoori chicken and baskets of steamed momos.

Zitto Zitto Taverna

Joining the fold of Italian restaurants on College Street, Zitto Zitto takes over the Trattoria Giancarlo space with a new grill-focused menu. It comes from the duo behind Sotto Voce Wine & Pasta bar and a former chef of EVOO Yorkville.

Lamhan Banh Mi

Apiecalypse Now! has shuttered its doors and replacing it is this Vietnamese bahn mi counter. They’re packing up buns with cold cuts, veggies and grilled meats. Find Lamhan right across from Christie Pits Park.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez of Levant

