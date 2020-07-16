Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
cafe crepe toronto

Toronto's most famous crepe restaurant has closed after almost 20 years

There are plenty of places to get crepes in Toronto, but we've just lost one of our oldest and most iconic.

Cafe Crepe has added to the colourful smell-scape of Queen West for almost two decades with the scent of crepes fresh off the griddle wafting out from their streetside takeout window, as well as Toronto's neon scene with its iconic giant glowing sign.

"Unfortunately, due to the burden COVID-19 has placed on the entire industry, we announce the permanent closure of our Toronto location," they wrote on Instagram on July 15.

Locations in Vancouver and Hong Kong will remain open, so if you're looking to recapture some of that Cafe Crepe magic, you'll have to buy a plane ticket to do it from now on.

