Toronto's most famous crepe restaurant has closed after almost 20 years
There are plenty of places to get crepes in Toronto, but we've just lost one of our oldest and most iconic.
Cafe Crepe has added to the colourful smell-scape of Queen West for almost two decades with the scent of crepes fresh off the griddle wafting out from their streetside takeout window, as well as Toronto's neon scene with its iconic giant glowing sign.
Unfortunately, due to the burden COVID-19 has placed on the entire industry, we announce the permanent closure of our Toronto location. Not just a creperie, but an establishment on Queen St. for the last 18 years. We would like to thank our loyal customers, our amazing franchise partners and their staff. We wish you all the very best. For those crepe lovers in Vancouver and Hong Kong, we are still here and ready to serve you.
"Unfortunately, due to the burden COVID-19 has placed on the entire industry, we announce the permanent closure of our Toronto location," they wrote on Instagram on July 15.
Locations in Vancouver and Hong Kong will remain open, so if you're looking to recapture some of that Cafe Crepe magic, you'll have to buy a plane ticket to do it from now on.
Join the conversation Load comments