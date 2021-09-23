One of the last Swiss Chalets in downtown Toronto is closing permanently

Another one of downtown Toronto's last remaining Swiss Chalet locations is biting the dust, I'm sorry to report, after roughly a decade of doling out drumsticks from inside the Dufferin Mall.

The location's manager confirmed to blogTO by phone Thursday morning that the Swiss Chalet restaurant at 900 Dufferin St. is permanently closing in just over a month.

Swiss Chalet's last day in business at the Duff will be Oct. 31, which is ironic, as Halloween is one of the only major holidays not associated with the famous Canadian restaurant chain.

No word yet on what will replace Swiss Chalet or the giant vats of delicious red sauce I assume they're guarding in the back right now.

Dufferin Mall management was unable to comment on the matter, though it's safe to assume whatever moves in (if anything) will be food-related: The space was a Boston Pizza before Swiss Chalet took over in 2011.

Recipe Unlimited, the parent company behind Swiss Chalet, The Keg, Harvey's, Milestones and New York Fries (among other brands) did not return multiple requests for comment.

When asked why the beloved restaurant was closing, the store's manager told blogTO that business simply "hasn't been good."

The Dufferin Mall Swiss Chalet will be remembered, like all Swiss Chalets, for its famous quarter chicken dinners and sweet, sweet Chalet Sauce.

It is survived in Toronto by the Swiss Chalet locations at 266 Queens Quay W., 700 University Ave., 590 Keele St., and at least 11 in the suburbs that are too far away for me to bother mentioning.