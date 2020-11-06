One of Toronto's most popular Swiss Chalet locations just permanently closed

Swiss Chalet has permanently closed a location in Toronto, which is sad news for all the people in the area who love their signature sauce and juicy chicken.

The Swiss Chalet at Yonge and Gerrard is no more. It was actually one of the first locations for the chain following the opening of their first restaurant back in 1954.

According to an official spokesperson, the closure was "based on our future plans of how Swiss Chalet will service our beloved Swiss Chalet guests in downtown Toronto."

They added that "nothing is taking its place at the moment that we know of."

The location closed permanently on Oct. 26, 2020.

However, there's one upside to the news — if you take a photo of the sign in the window notifying people of the closure, you can get a free order of spring rolls with the purchase of an entree from nearby University and College, Queens Quay and Reese, and Yonge and St. Clair locations.