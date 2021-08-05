10 places for an adult birthday party in Toronto now that things are open again

Birthdays are finally worth looking forward to again in Toronto now that things are reopening around the city.

Restaurants, bars, and experiences we've missed out on for a good year or more are back, with plenty of summer pop-ups adding to the fun. It seems only right we make this year's birthday extra special, given last year was likely spent in sweatpants.

Here are some places to celebrate your birthday in Toronto.

Cold Tea may no longer be in Kensington but their West Queen West bar has a serious Spanish vibe going on these days as Labora has taken over their kitchen. Food is cooked over fires on a patio while the Cold Tea crew handles the drinks.

This bar on St. Clair West knows how to throw a party with salsa, live music, and karaoke nights all on the roster. Latin American bites like empanadas and enchiladas, along with pina coladas, will be your dancing fuel.

It might not sound fab to spend your birthday amid a bunch of shipping containers, but you'd be wrong. Stackt offers sips from Belgian Moon Brewery and food from Momofuku Noodle Bar. Or you and a group can find a spot on the terrace for tacos and views of the CN Tower.

Back open after a long closure, this indoor mini putt golf course is guaranteed to be a good time. There are nearly 30 themed holes that are sure to inspire some good ol' nostalgia. Afterward, you can discuss technique (or lack thereof) over food and beer under the same roof.

This summer pop-up near Queen and Bathurst, complete with a garden patio, cutesy photo-ops, tasty food and boozy drinks, is a godsend to Leo birthdays. Make it extra special by scheduling a wine tasting. No tickets are required for entry and it'll run until at least August 16.

Getting wrapped up in a game of Super Mario while drinking craft beer with your best gamer pals wouldn't be a half-bad birthday bash. It'll only cost $5 to play all night. Plus, there are live DJs on the weekend at this retro arcade bar.

Escape rooms are great if you're into solving puzzles and working against the clock. They're also a great distraction from the fact you're a year older. Dream Escape is one of the newer room experiences where you try to escape either an alien abduction or faulty elevator.

It may not be revitalized just yet but Ontario Place still has a lot going on this summer. There's a new lakeside lounge with live music, jet ski tours, and fireplace pit rentals that just might be the perfect outdoor spot for you and your friends to eat some smores and take in the view.

This art-covered patio with prime views of the CN Tower used to be a boring old parking lot. Now, it's the perfect spot to celebrate another year older with some friends. There are comedy and art nights, as well as other events, so plan accordingly.

If you're looking to dance your heart out surrounded by friends and soon-to-be friends, Toronto's favourite drag bar is going to be your best bet. Drag shows take place every night and the queens on-stage are generous with birthday shoutouts.