Toronto is getting a huge Asian food festival that's just like Summerlicious

A huge Asian food festival is coming to Toronto next month.

AsialiciousTO has a format similar to the much-loved annual food event, Summerlicious, where participating restaurants around the city offer prix-fixe meals at affordable prices.

This is not to be confused with the new DineTOgether restaurant program that also starts next month.

Over 100 restaurants will be participating in AsialiciousTO this year including local favourites Sugar Marmalade, Toronto Pho, Guyu-Kaku, Adda Bistro, Asian Legend, Congee Town and Katsuya to name just a few.

Restaurants will include traditional sit down spots as well as those in food courts, grocery stores, hotels and food trucks as well as cafes, bakeries and bubble tea shops.

Each restaurant will offer a set menu priced at $10, $20 or $30.

This two week long food festival starts Sept. 11 and runs through Sept. 26.