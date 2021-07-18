Toronto bar spreads positivity by celebrating fully vaccinated staff on social media

Just as the city begins to open up again and dining both indoors and out become more common, one of Toronto's favourite places to grab a beer is celebrating its fully vaccinated staff.

People's Pint took to social media to celebrate their entire staff being fully vaccinated and ready to serve their loyal customers with one less thing to worry about.

We are very happy to announce that our entire staff are now fully vaccinated! #teamtwodoses #fullyvacinnated pic.twitter.com/IxMjIC1rov — People's Pint (@PeoplesPintTO) July 15, 2021

"One of the reasons we wanted to do this is we wanted to be positive about a very vaccine positive message, to say go out there and get vaccinated," People's Pint owner Doug Appeldoorn told blogTO.

"We wanted our customers to know we're a safe space. We don't tolerate any sort of racist or transphobic behaviours and this goes along with our policy, we want people to know they're safe in our establishment."

In line with keeping people safe, People's Pint will also continue to operate with patio only dining, choosing to not move visitors indoors until the fall when vaccination numbers climb even higher.

That being said, they recently moved their retail space indoors, therefore allowing them to double the amount of space on their patio for people to enjoy some local beers in the sunshine and cool air.