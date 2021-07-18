Eat & Drink
el sazon de la tia flor toronto

Restaurant known for their $1 taco deals is opening a second Toronto location

$1 taco deals are hard to find in Toronto, and now a restaurant offering just that is opening a second location.

El Sazon de la Tia Flor originally opened up in East York on O'Connor Dr. but recently revealed they're opening a new location closer to downtown.

Right now, the spot is known for their Taco Tuesdays and Wednesdays, when people have been regularly spotted lining up for their $1 tacos.

They have options for tacos like butter pork, chorizo, chicken, pastor, ground beef, carnitas and veggie, and also serve other items like birria tacos, enchiladas and tortas.

El Sazon also does prepped weekly meal plans as well as taco kits with bulk meats, tortillas and all the fixings. They're available on delivery apps and also do their own delivery on weekends within the GTA.

Alejandra Garcia of El Sazon would only reveal to blogTO that they're currently working on renovations and don't have an exact opening date yet, but that the new location should be open soon.

Lead photo by

charliebitmyfood

