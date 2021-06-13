People are lining up for the $1 tacos at this hidden gem in Toronto

Tacos are one of Toronto's most beloved street foods, with great taco spots seemingly in just about every neighbourhood.

However, with many places charging over $6 per taco, what seems like an inexpensive meal can get really pricey, really quickly as most people will get more than one.

That must be why El sazón de la Tía Flor has quickly become one of the most popular hot spots in the city for tacos, due to their weekly specials that includes $1 tacos on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

The team also does free delivery across the GTA on weekends for orders over $15, and a Mexican Meal-Prep Mondays where they'll give youy six microwaveable meals for $60 to be eaten throughout the week.

The hardest part about eating here is deciding what day to go, and what to order.

"I think our specialty is carnitas, but also birria tacos, suadero, pastor..." El sazón's owner told blogTO.

"People are happy, not only because of the good food and the good taste. But they say they like when they arrive here because the person explains what all the tacos are about. We are so happy to explain the difference, why it's this way and what it's about."

Located in East York on O'Connor Drive, the location is a few blocks away from any subway station meaning that those hoping to get some great tacos at even better prices may need to be willing to travel.

However based simply on the size of the line outside El sazón, the destination absolutely seems worth the journey.