10 new restaurants that opened in Toronto last month

New restaurants in Toronto include a highly anticipated ramen spot in East Chinatown that's been months in the making and a swanky new restaurant with views of Woodbine Beach. Evidently, the city's gone wild for a certain herbivore, since we've got several rabbits on the scene.

Here are new restaurants in Toronto that opened in June.

From the same folks as the award-winning restaurant Brothers, now closed, comes a new 20-seater with a rotating menu on Victoria Street. It should be the first stop for anyone who's been missing the wine list and sublime menu of the Bay Street bistro.

The paper's finally come off the glass at this exciting new ramen joint on Broadview Avenue. Replacing Kam Tat BBQ in East Chinatown is this stylish restaurant from Chef Mitch Bates, formerly of Momofuku and Grey Gardens.

The views are unbeatable at Woodbine Beach's sprawling new restaurant. It's the breezy beach destination we've been hoping for, serving seafood and cocktails on a patio inspired by the Mediterranean coast.

There's a new British pub in the heart of the Financial District. This three-tiered patio sits right in the Scotia Plaza and is serving classic eats like Yorkshire pudding and Welsh rarebit.

This taco bar on King West is very excited about rabbits! It's serving a mix of Tex Mex, tacos, and brunch. Apparently the saying is a superstitious phrase in England. Well, it's your lucky day, because this spot has margaritas on tap.

Replacing the King West bar Citizen is this new restaurant with a stellar patio and a menu Greek eats. Head here for the mezze and calamari, stay for the cocktails.

Just steps from Main Street subway station is this new bistro specializing in local and sustainable eats. Their menu includes charcuterie boards, oysters, and shrimp ceviche.

Head to Etobicoke for this recent arrival serving Ukranian eats. Mykhaylo and Nadiya Barylko are bringing this slice of Eastern European flavour with their menu of pelmeni and shashlik.

There's a covered patio at this new restaurant in Mount Pleasant Village, which is a huge draw these days. The menu includes French-Italian regional cuisine, meaning plenty of cheese and cured meats.

The corner of King and Portland now has a restaurant that looks and feels like a luxury hotel lobby. There's a 2,000-square-foot patio to eat your wedge salad or hamachi crudo plate on. Vela comes from Amanda Bradley and Robin Goodfellow.