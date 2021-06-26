Eat & Drink
One of Toronto's most unique Mexican restaurants closes but something new in the works

A Toronto Mexican restaurant among our most unique has permanently shut down.

Barrio Coreano temporarily closed in March 2020, sadly never to reopen. Located in Toronto's Koreatown (where there also happen to be a decent number of Latin American restaurants), the restaurant was a part of the Playa group (Playa Cabana, Bar Esquina).

It drew on the Asian influences of the surrounding area to come up with dishes like their "K-Mex Slaw" and tacos like the  "Kalbi Al Carbon," "Cauliflower Kampungki" or "Bulgogi Shrimp el Diablo."

Barrio Coreano served up Mexican dishes with an Asian-inspired twist. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Sandra Axelsson, who does catering, sales and special events for Playa, says there were "a number of factors" that caused Barrio Coreano to never reopen, which she declined to comment on, "but COVID closures and restrictions is really the number one factor."

"We do have something in the works for a new home for Barrio," Axelsson tells blogTO. "Stay tuned, we will be announcing more details in the coming weeks."

Axelsson says they're hoping to keep the new location in the Bloor West area, and for a mid-summer relaunch if everything goes well.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns

