First Toronto location of Montreal sandwich chain has permanently closed

The only downtown Toronto location of a Montreal sandwich shop has closed for good after less than two years in business.

Bergham served up loaded halal subs packed with Asian and Middle Eastern flavours. The brand originated in 2012, and has become known for stacking sandwiches high with beef bacon and Algerian sauce.

Their only location within the downtown Toronto area was on Queen West, and it's now become yet another casualty of the pandemic. Unfortunately, their bay of multiple self-serve sauce pumps and grab-and-go street food didn't transition well at this time.

"We lost a lot of foot traffic which we were used to and had to close our doors," Jacqueline Lumba of Bergham tells blogTO.

The closed sandwich joint is survived in the GTA by another location in Heartland Town Centre in Mississauga which opened in January 2021. The chain is also planning to open a location in Scarborough within the next few weeks.

The Queen West location of Bergham closed in November 2020.