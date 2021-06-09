15 fancy restaurants for delivery in Toronto you'll want to try at least once

Fancy restaurants for delivery in Toronto are places you have to try at least once, even just as a reward for staying cooped up without dining out for so long. These spots bring crave-worthy food to your home, and all you have to do is provide the white tablecloth and silverware.

Here are fancy restaurants for delivery in Toronto you'll want to try.

Located in Yorkville, you can order delivery from this elegant restaurant to get house pain au lait, cavatelli, steak frites, wedge salads, beef tartare and grilled Cornish hen dropped off at your door.

Ribeye, Wagyu tacos, tuna "pizza" with truffle oil, miso black cod, and sushi and sashimi platters are all available for delivery from this Japanese restaurant from a world-renowned chef in the Entertainment District.

Charcuterie, pate, pastas, seafood and dessert from this Financial District restaurant are a treat to order in. Their legendary burger can also be delivered in original, veggie or make-at-home form.

This Mediterranean restaurant near Yonge and Eglinton does manti dumplings, short rib kebab, duck kibbeh, lamb ribs and what they call Hummus Royale with Wagyu beef, pine nuts and barberry for delivery. Talk about leveling up the idea of eating dip on the couch.

If you're craving the sophisticated flavours of Nikkei cuisine that combine the influences of Japan and Peru, you don't even have to leave your home to grab gyoza, sushi or grilled dishes from this Financial District restaurant. They even deliver a tasting menu.

Though the Financial District may be quieter than usual right now, it's still home to this upscale restaurant that's currently delivering their famed Bymark burger along with lobster pasta, tuna tartare, house rigatoni, crab dumplings and steaks.

Tucked away in the ground floor of a hotel near Yonge and Bloor, this restaurant with loosely Mediterranean influences does chicken tajine for two, duck liver mousse, burrata, lamb burgers and a selection of pastas for delivery.

Looking to treat yourself to some pressed sushi or a fancy rice bowl at home? You might want to give this restaurant in the Entertainment District a try. They deliver Wagyu oshizushi as well as premium donburi topped with bluefin tuna belly and extravagant platters.

We may not be able to celebrate indoors at this glam Yorkville restaurant right now, but at least we can order their skirt steak, Wagyu fried rice, lobster maki, sushi platters and sangria for delivery.

Feel like you're ordering room service to your apartment when you order steak bavette, truffle chicken, branzino, burrata, scallops and one of the tallest cakes available for delivery from this Financial District hotel restaurant.

This King West restaurant is delivering their paellas and seafood like whole sea bass along with a wide selection of tapas including cheeses, meats, olives, almonds and dates.

Gone vegan, but feel like indulging in some sushi at home? This Queen West restaurant could be perfect for you, with offerings like watermelon or eggplant nigiri as well as vegan rainbow rolls and spicy "tuna" rolls available for delivery.

Ordering in a burger, chopped salad and bacon cinnamon bun from this Harbord Village restaurant practically feels like a night out if you just close your eyes and rely only on the feedback from your tastebuds.

You can get full-on seafood platters presentably packed with ice delivered from this Financial District restaurant, or if you're feeling ever so slightly more low-key, you can go with any number of selections from the raw bar, a three-course menu or cote de boeuf for two.

This restaurant in the Ritz Carlton hotel offers delivery of their cured meat and cheese platter, truffle parm fries, pastas and beef tenderloin, and you can even add on a bottle of Veuve Clicquot.