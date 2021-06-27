Drake's favourite patty place just opened a new Toronto location

Drake declared the patties from Patty Stop the best he's ever had in Toronto and they just opened a new location in Parkview Hills.

The new Patty Stop is located on the corner of St. Clair and O'Connor at 2636 St.Clair Ave East.

The original location is located at in the Port Union plaza at 5506 Lawrence Ave. East.

Toronto-based, Grammy-winning musician, shared a story via Instagram nearly a year ago of his customized-loaded patty with the handle @pattystopinc with a mindblown emoji.

Owners of Patty Stop, Freddy Gyebi and Sabrina Cheddie told blogTO that, "Drake is like family and he really enjoyed our best seller named after him, the "Drizzy", which includes a beef-loaded patty with jerk chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheese and our famous house sauce."

They continued that they "appreciate all the love and support we have been getting through the pandemic and now and we plan to open more stores throughout the GTA in the near future."