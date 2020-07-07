Eat & Drink
Lauren O'Neil
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
patty stop toronto

Drake just revealed what might be his favourite Jamaican patties in Toronto

Eat & Drink
Lauren O'Neil
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

There are few things Toronto residents have stronger opinions on than which restaurant (or, as the case may be, TTC station) sells the best Jamaican patties in town.

As the city's unofficial human ambassador and best-known musical export, one would think Drake's favourite purveyor of that good good yellow flaky would be common knowledge among fans. It is not.

Whether the artist has many beloved patty joints in his roster or he simply never got the chance to announce his chosen brand of patty, Toronto's very own rap superstar hadn't really addressed the dish much on social media... until last night.

As it turns out, Drake's patty spot is Patty Stop.

The Grammy-winning musician and business mogul shared a photo of what looks like a delicious (albeit unconventional) patty via Instagram Stories on Monday evening with the handle @pattystopinc and a mindblown (also known as "exploding head") emoji.

Located at 5506 Lawrence Ave. E., Patty Stop Inc. describes itself as "a take out establishment serving the eastside of Scarborough."

The restaurant and catering service offers up a famous "loaded patty" and jerk chicken sandwich, as well as traditional guyanese style dishes.

Best to order ahead if you plan on getting your hands on anything from Patty Stop in the near future now that they've been blessed by Champagne Papi. Fortunately, they're on Uber Eats.

Lead photo by

champagnepapi

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Drake just revealed what might be his favourite Jamaican patties in Toronto

Uber Eats and Ritual drop controversial Toronto restaurant

10 great meals you can get for takeout or delivery for a girls' night in Toronto

Uber is now doing delivery from grocery stores in Toronto

Dragons' Den star ends relationship with Toronto bar after it throws secret party

Toronto is finally starting to feel alive again as curbside patios bring vibrancy back to the city

Toronto's original Thai restaurant has permanently closed after 20 years

The top 15 soft serve ice cream in Toronto