One of Toronto's most famous old hotels is getting a spectacular-looking second life

A hotel in Toronto that's 120 years old is coming back to life, through – how else – the incorporation of a cool local coffee chain.

Boxcar Social is moving into the space of the formerly sketchy but beloved hotel the Waverly, which used to be the neighbour to legendary venue Silver Dollar (RIP) and Comfort Zone.

It's part of a total makeover for the historic building which has turned the place into a 166-unit residential space called The Waverley after the original hotel.

Now, Boxcar Social has posted on May 17 that their "newest location at @thewaverleyto opens so SOON!" The popular indie chain is known for blending together coffee and cocktail culture, and also serving a menu of light cafe fare.

It's the fifth location for the cafe, which will be located in the lobby of The Waverley, and comes with a a sweeping staircase and a custom two-storey mural painted by Toronto artist Jerry Rugg. Juice company Greenhouse will also share the space.

"We'll be running our full multi-roaster cafe program, while our bar program will centre on a rotating portfolio of compelling craft beer and natural wine sourced from small producers all over the globe," Boxcar Social director of operations Ethan Frank tells blogTO.

"Truly so excited to open, it's a gorgeous space."

Frank confirms the space should be opening this summer.