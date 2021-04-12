Eat & Drink
daves hot chicken toronto

Dave's Hot Chicken reveals location of second Toronto restaurant

The location of the new Dave's Hot Chicken has now been revealed. Now the only mystery is whether their bad reputation will follow them.

Dave's opened a Parkdale location in Toronto first, and not everyone was happy about it. Reports started flooding in from angry neighbours who said the restaurant was not properly social distancing their customers and creating lots of litter on the surrounding sidewalks.

Distinguished by a bright yellow rubber chicken logo, the brand also has several California locations and serves chicken tenders and sandwiches in increasing heat levels alongside fries and mac 'n' cheese.

Dave's Hot Chicken started as a pop-up, and got their first permanent location in East Hollywood, California in 2018.

Though they have not confirmed an opening date yet, Dave's Hot Chicken will be landing sometime soon in Davisville at 2066 Yonge St.

Dave's Hot Chicken

