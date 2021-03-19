Toronto restaurant pleads with Doug Ford to let them open

Toronto restaurants are still not allowed to open for indoor dining, even after today's lockdown update where it's expected to be announced that patios will be coming back.

Surviving off only take out and delivery apps is not a great longterm strategy for a business hoping to survive and as a result Toronto restaurants have begun pleading with Doug Ford to let them reopen.

Much like barbershops, and sex shops, who have also both been forced to close in the city, restaurants believe that it's unfair their entire industry is forced to be closed while others remain open.

While restaurants in the grey zone are expected to be allowed to open for outdoor dining, restaurants who don't have locations with accessible patio space are still hurting.

In a post to their Instagram, Etobicoke deep dish pizza joint Double D's begged Doug Ford to reopen restaurants in the city calling the past few months, "The LONGEST lockdown in North America!!"

Earlier this week, John Tory did announce that bars and restaurants in Toronto are weeks away from opening so the long wait may in fact be ending soon.

"This is a question that is on my mind every day because I know how difficult it has been," Tory said. "We have to look at the psychology of people including restaurateurs and the terrible struggle they've had."

While it has undoubtedly been a long year for many, especially small business owners, the good sign is an end appears to be in sight.

As more and more businesses begin to be open, and vaccine dosages get administered, it hopefully won't be much longer until safe gatherings at a favourite restaurant once again becomes a possibility.