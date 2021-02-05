Toronto just got its first Windsor-style pizza joint

The most charming thing about Windsor—its pizza, obviously—will soon have a home in Toronto.

A new restaurant called Ambassador Pizza Co. is opening right across from Ossington subway station, and it promises all the shredded pepperoni and canned mushrooms of the region's best known fare.

Ambassador, which replaces the now-closed cocktail bar The Delaware at 946 Bloor St. West, launched Friday for its soft opening. It'll be open all weekend from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. for pick-up orders.

Right now the menu consists of cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, a mix of the three, and a Super: cheese, pepperoni, green peppers, black olives, mushrooms, and sausage.

Clearly catering to the Toronto taste is the option for fresh mushroom instead of canned.

That's rare to find in Windsor Essex County, where the style is distinctly recognizable from your regular pizza joints. Pizzas are made right on the stones in the oven, there's cornmeal at the bottom, and toppings are always diced and shredded finely, for optimal spread.

Pizzas range from $15 to $30, with limited quantity this weekend. There'll be more availability during their official opening on February 10, though prices might be different.

Toronto pizza lovers, brace yourselves for a pie like you've never had before.