Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 16 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
cookies in toronto

The top 15 new bakeries for fresh cookies in Toronto

New bakeries for cookies in Toronto are making these sweet treats by the trayload. Classic chocolate chips, cookies oozing with Nutella, and the arrival of something called a 'Biscookie' are just some of the delectable varieties being brought to the table.

Here are my picks for the top new bakeries for fresh cookies in Toronto.

Barbershop Patisserie

It's all puff pastries at Jill Barber's new spot at College and Ossington—save for a signature chocolate cookie. This gooey treat uses 70 % dark chocolate from Cacao Barry.

Ampersand Bakehouse

There are a few options at this Danforth East bakery. Aside from chocolate chip, there's also a gluten-free Toffee Coconut Oatmeal and a Vanilla Sprinkle that’s totally vegan. 

Castle & Coal

Desserts from this Queen and Dovercourt bakery include rows of chocolate chunk or their delectable double chocolate cookies. Heart-shaped nutmeg custards also make an appearance now and then.

SJCB x Robinson Bread

Peanut butter, spelt chocolate chip, and double chocolate are just some of the varieties being baked onsite at this Parkdale business, which shares a space with Sam James Coffee Bar.

cookies toronto

Ampersand Bakehouse has a Vanilla Sprinkle cookies that's totally vegan. Photo by Fareen Karim.

The Haven

Just because it’s a low carb cafe, doesn’t mean you won’t find delicious treats here. Head to the Beaches for gluten-free cookies with chocolate chips.

Saving Mondays

You’ll be able to smell the sweet scent of cookies from afar at this Junction Triangle bakery. There are usually three varieties behind the counter. They don't skimp on the butter here.

Nord Lyon

Of more than 200 products offered at this patisserie on Queen West, cookies might not be the highlight. But if eclairs and macarons aren’t your jam, there are plenty of cookies to choose from.

Geste

This croissanterie on Dundas West isn’t only limited to French crescent-shaped eats. You’ll also find specials like chocolate panforte cookies behind the counter.

Bomou Artisanal Bakery

Head to Bayview Avenue for delicious baked goods by sisters Negar and Azar. Right now they have a list of four cookies, including apple caramel and a gluten-free double chocolate chip.

cookies toronto

Robinson Bread in Parkdale makes its cookies fresh in-house. Photo by Fareen Karim.

Pasaj

Leslieville’s spot for Turkish brunch isn’t just baking up simit. They’re also doing Turkish cookies like savoury tea biscuits and almond cookies like kavala and acibadem.

Sweetie Pie

This new Harbord Street arrival is baking home-style sweet treats. Included are chocolate cookies that ooze out Nutella when you split them open.

Biscotti Queen

The ‘Biscookie’ at this bakery near Bay and Bloor is exactly what it sounds like: the marriage between Italian biscotti with cookie-like deliciousness. Mother-daughter team Nancy and Jill offer new flavours every Sunday.

Ba Noi

When An Tran isn’t baking beautiful loaves of sourdough, he’s selling stacks of cookies for pre-order from his Bloorcourt bakery. He uses brown butter, chunks of dark chocolate, and a health dose of salt on top. 

Kitchenette

Pair your coffee with cookies flavours like salted chocolate chip, oatmeal cranberry, and ginger molasses, all baked fresh at this Danforth cafe.

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim at Ba Noi.

