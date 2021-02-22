The top 15 new bakeries for fresh cookies in Toronto

New bakeries for cookies in Toronto are making these sweet treats by the trayload. Classic chocolate chips, cookies oozing with Nutella, and the arrival of something called a 'Biscookie' are just some of the delectable varieties being brought to the table.

Here are my picks for the top new bakeries for fresh cookies in Toronto.

It's all puff pastries at Jill Barber's new spot at College and Ossington—save for a signature chocolate cookie. This gooey treat uses 70 % dark chocolate from Cacao Barry.

There are a few options at this Danforth East bakery. Aside from chocolate chip, there's also a gluten-free Toffee Coconut Oatmeal and a Vanilla Sprinkle that’s totally vegan.

Desserts from this Queen and Dovercourt bakery include rows of chocolate chunk or their delectable double chocolate cookies. Heart-shaped nutmeg custards also make an appearance now and then.

Peanut butter, spelt chocolate chip, and double chocolate are just some of the varieties being baked onsite at this Parkdale business, which shares a space with Sam James Coffee Bar.

Just because it’s a low carb cafe, doesn’t mean you won’t find delicious treats here. Head to the Beaches for gluten-free cookies with chocolate chips.

You’ll be able to smell the sweet scent of cookies from afar at this Junction Triangle bakery. There are usually three varieties behind the counter. They don't skimp on the butter here.

Of more than 200 products offered at this patisserie on Queen West, cookies might not be the highlight. But if eclairs and macarons aren’t your jam, there are plenty of cookies to choose from.

This croissanterie on Dundas West isn’t only limited to French crescent-shaped eats. You’ll also find specials like chocolate panforte cookies behind the counter.

Head to Bayview Avenue for delicious baked goods by sisters Negar and Azar. Right now they have a list of four cookies, including apple caramel and a gluten-free double chocolate chip.

Leslieville’s spot for Turkish brunch isn’t just baking up simit. They’re also doing Turkish cookies like savoury tea biscuits and almond cookies like kavala and acibadem.

This new Harbord Street arrival is baking home-style sweet treats. Included are chocolate cookies that ooze out Nutella when you split them open.

The ‘Biscookie’ at this bakery near Bay and Bloor is exactly what it sounds like: the marriage between Italian biscotti with cookie-like deliciousness. Mother-daughter team Nancy and Jill offer new flavours every Sunday.

When An Tran isn’t baking beautiful loaves of sourdough, he’s selling stacks of cookies for pre-order from his Bloorcourt bakery. He uses brown butter, chunks of dark chocolate, and a health dose of salt on top.

Pair your coffee with cookies flavours like salted chocolate chip, oatmeal cranberry, and ginger molasses, all baked fresh at this Danforth cafe.