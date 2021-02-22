You can get cheap prix fixe menus at 75 Toronto restaurants next week

A network of restaurants across Canada including 75 in Toronto are doing reasonably priced prix fixe menus next week in an effort to raise money for charity and support local.

Restaurants are offering special menus from Feb. 25 to Mar. 7, with $1 from each menu going to a charity of each restaurant's choice for an event called LocalLicious put on by Save Hospitality.

Participating Toronto restaurants include Aviv, Pukka, Trecce, Dirty Bird, Avelo, Parka, Lobster Burger Bar, La Palma, Mayrik, and Oliver & Bonacini group restaurants including Maison Selby and Canoe.

"I think it's important to do everything we can to keep our local restaurants going as we wait for the green light to safely reopen. Similar to the creation of Winterlicious and Summerlicious to help restaurants through the slower seasons, LocalLicious is meant to help restaurants survive during COVID-19," O&B Executive Chef John Horne told blogTO.

O&B is supporting Margaret's #FullPlates for their charity, an initiative to curb hunger during COVID-19 run by a community services organization.

Their menus start at $15 for two options for sandwich combos at Beauty Eats, a MacRib sandwich combo or smoked pulled jackfruit sandwich combo, served with a pop and a cookie.

A prix fixe menu for a middling price of $40 from Parcheggio has options of meatballs, beets or Caesar salad for an app; porchetta, salmon or eggplant parmigiana for a main; and cinnamon panna cotta or flourless chocolate torte for dessert.

A menu from Canoe tops out at $75 per person, with an option between a menu of steak tartare and birch braised short rib or winter salad and salmon, both finished off with chocolate cake. All LocalLicious menus are available for preorder.

"I can't think of a better excuse for people to take a break from cooking and bring a part of the restaurant experience home, all while supporting their community and a great cause," says Horne.