You can get a heated glowing picnic bubble installed in your backyard in Toronto

Heated bubbles were all the rage on Toronto patios even before the pandemic pushed dining outdoors, but now that the coronavirus has prevented dining at restaurants entirely, maybe you want to recreate the experience in your own backyard.

Picnic City rents out heated bubble packages including the Winter Wonderland Bubble Picnic, which includes a winter bubble, dinnerware for each guest, cushions and blankets, a picnic table, decor, a mystery games box, heating, hot chocolate and pickup and delivery of food order for restaurants within a 15 minute range from the picnic location.

"I started my company back in August 2020 doing outdoor fancy picnics in the park. For winter, I knew I wanted to keep my fancy picnics alive and so I thought why not make a fancy picnic within a snow globe. Then I went on a hunt for snow globes and started building from there," Jessica Contreras of Picnic City told blogTO.

"Our COVID guidelines are only offering the winter bubble picnic for booking to one customer a day. We then have 24 hours to sanitize all the items and wash all the linen. The bubble package is also meant for two people so that we don't encourage group gatherings with different households."

There's been an overwhelming demand for the package, but Picnic City does custom picnics, picnic proposals, Valentine's Day picnics, build-your-own charcuterie boards, and rose and berry bouquets as well. You don't have to wait til spring, or even have a backyard, either: these experiences can be safely set up inside.

"The response has been incredible, we wish we had more bubbles to offer. However, the supplier is currently backlogged till April. For the holiday season, we were doing bubble picnics almost every day. We love how much people love it and everyone is so amazed saying they've never seen something like this," says Contreras.

Picnic City only has one bubble available to rent out at a time for now, but is hoping to get another one in the spring.

If you want one of these sweet setups, looks like you should get in touch sooner rather than later, as pretty much everyone is looking for a way to make their time in lockdown a little more special and magical on occasion.