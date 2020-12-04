5 new hot chocolate you need to try in Toronto this winter

There's lots of new hot chocolate to enjoy in Toronto, even if we have to order it from behind a mask and then enjoy it either out in the frosty cold or snuggled up back at home on the couch. These hot chocolates go way beyond instant, so head to these new independent cafes to try them out.

This Danforth East cafe does hot chocolate topped with torched marshmallows, and also does marshmallow lattes and sells handmade hot chocolate bombs.

This Japanese-style cafe in Koreatown is doing the most adorable hot chocolate ever made with Ecuadorian cacao and topped with fresh whipped cream and the cutest macarons. You can even sub in macadamia or oat milk for regular.

Love the combination of zesty citrus and rich, creamy chocolate? Try the hot orange chocolate from this cafe near Yonge and Wellesley that does delivery and all-day breakfast.

Regent Park has this destination for a high-end hot chocolate made from scratch using dark single origin chocolate from East Africa that has a spicy, peppery aroma with hints of citrus and olive. Steamed milk and pretty latte art completes the picture.

Yorkville is now home to this ice cream parlour and cafe that does a great hot chocolate topped with whipped cream, marshmallows, chocolate sauce and caramel sauce as well as festive seasonal roasted chestnuts.