Kevin Hart sends signed art to favourite Toronto juicery after wrapping up filming in the city

Usually, celebrities are the ones receiving fan art, but a Toronto juicery just got some from Hollywood actor Kevin Hart.

Green Press Inc. is a certified organic cold pressed juice and food bar with locations in Toronto, Mississauga and Oakville.

They posted a photo to their Instagram, thanking Kevin Hart for choosing Green Press and sending them the autograph, writing: "How awesome is this?!"

The star was known to frequent the juicery while filming his new movie, The Man from Toronto. Since filming began in October, the cast and crew have been spotted across the city.

Green Press Inc. told blogTO that Hart's assistant would purchase the juices and after testing out some of Toronto's other juiceries, he chose Green Press as his favourite.

"He came every 3-4 days to stock up for the crew, Kevin and Woody," they said.

Filming of The Man from Toronto wrapped in mid-December and the star posted a heartfelt video thanking the cast, crew and city of Toronto.

"This wasn't an easy project, we're in the middle of a pandemic and to film this movie we knew what we were going to have to do and what we were going to have to go through. Toronto you allowed us to come in and follow a safe agenda," said Hart.

The American action comedy film, directed by Patrick Hughes, is also starring Woody Harrelson and Kaley Cuoco. The movie is set to premiere on September 17, 2021.

While you wait for its release, you can get one of Green Press' fruit and vegetable juices delivered to you — remember, they're Kevin Hart approved.