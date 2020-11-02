Toronto store is now offering indoor dining even though it's forbidden at restaurants

Despite being banned in Toronto, a clothing store in the city's Distillery District is now offering indoor dining.

Gotstyle recently announced that it will be hosting a private shop and dine experience where you and your bubble can eat a four course meal while doing some Christmas shopping.

The experience includes a private dinner, a fashion presentation that's paired with each course, and free gift wrapping. Besides this, each guest gets a $25 gift card to shop after dinner.

"With each course, we'll be showcasing a different outfit," founder and co-owner Melissa Austria told blogTO, adding that the fashion presentations tie in with the menu from lounge wear to what to wear during you Zoom calls.

"We always believe that food fashion and music go together, so it's a great way to come here, hang out with your friends, and then also get your Christmas shopping done."

Last month, Toronto was reverted back to Stage 2 of the province's reopening plan which means indoor dining at restaurants is currently not allowed.

However, Austria explained that Gotstyle is "considered an event space and not a restaurant" which means they can abide by the COVID-19 event rules that allow 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors.

As a result, she said that no more than 10 guests are allowed per evening and that they will be spread out to five people per table. Masks must also be worn when guests are not sitting down.

"Right now, we're keeping it to only people in their bubble of 10 so if you're booking it, it has to be you and your family, you and you're work group, or the people you've been quarantining with."

Of course, as the spread of COVID-19 continues, many businesses are looking for ways to draw in customers and many people are looking for a way to spend some time outside of their homes.

"What can you really do right now?" Austria said.

"It's nice to go through the process of getting dressed up again."