Amy Carlberg
Posted 6 hours ago
The top 10 smash burgers in Toronto

The top smash burgers in Toronto are taking over the city, one crispy crusted patty at a time (ok, sometimes two at a time). Pressed flat onto the griddle to create a thin patty with crunchy edges and often served on pillowy rolls, check out these places to see why this is Toronto's new favourite snack.

Here are my picks for the top smash burgers in Toronto.

Rudy Danforth

This restaurant with locations in Little Italy, on the Danforth and on Duncan St. is one of the undisputed smash burger champs in the city, serving them up Shake Shack-style with frilly green lettuce.

smash burgers toronto

Lots of lettuce and thick slices of tomato add freshness to Rudy's burgers. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Drop Shop

Liberty Village is home to the physical location for this business that was once a mobile pop-up shop. Burger fans now line up to get a taste of their cheeseburgers topped with griddled onions, and their "American" smash burgers with ketchup and diced onions.

smash burgers toronto

The burgers at Drop Shop have food fans lining up. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Matty's Patty's Burger Club

Celeb chef Matty Matheson is back on the scene in Toronto with this burger joint serving double smash burgers topped with spicy ketchup or a chunky mustard pickle sauce, presented on buns coated in sesame seeds.

Gold Standard

Locations on Roncesvalles and in Parkdale of this burger counter serve Detroit-style sliders with mustard, onions and cheese on soft, squishy buns.

smash burgers toronto

Sliders wrapped in foil are the must-order item at Gold Standard. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Aunty Lucy's

An Annex hotel now plays host to this Black-run smash burger project. Try the Kumasi with one dry-aged beef patty or the Accra with two, both served on potato buns.

Extra Burger

Locations of this burger spot on Dundas West and in Parkdale serve smash burgers topped with lots of shredded lettuce and accompanied by crinkle fries. You can also crush them with wine at some locations.

smash burgers toronto

Smash patties being flipped on the griddle at Extra Burger. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Happy Burger

Pastrami goes on top of smash burgers at this Little Italy takeout window. Of course, you can also get regular single or double cheeseburgers. Don't forget the waffle fries on the side.

Slayer Burger

Double smash burgers come topped with bacon on locally made sesame buns at this East York restaurant with a rock n' roll mural. You can also get Wagyu burgers topped with foie gras on black buns here.

smash burgers toronto

Single cheeseburger at Slayer Burger. Photo by Fareen Karim.

Harry's Charbroiled

This burger project once took up residence in an old diner in Parkdale, but now operates out of a takeout-only spot in Little Italy. Expect smashed Plain Jane as well as red and green chorizo burgers.

Elm Street Italian Deli

Who knew you could find a great smash burger at an Italian sandwich joint? This place near Yonge and Dundas serves a double smash burger with provolone, pickled veg, basil aioli and marinara.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Extra Burger

