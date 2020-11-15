The top 10 smash burgers in Toronto

The top smash burgers in Toronto are taking over the city, one crispy crusted patty at a time (ok, sometimes two at a time). Pressed flat onto the griddle to create a thin patty with crunchy edges and often served on pillowy rolls, check out these places to see why this is Toronto's new favourite snack.

Here are my picks for the top smash burgers in Toronto.

This restaurant with locations in Little Italy, on the Danforth and on Duncan St. is one of the undisputed smash burger champs in the city, serving them up Shake Shack-style with frilly green lettuce.

Liberty Village is home to the physical location for this business that was once a mobile pop-up shop. Burger fans now line up to get a taste of their cheeseburgers topped with griddled onions, and their "American" smash burgers with ketchup and diced onions.

Celeb chef Matty Matheson is back on the scene in Toronto with this burger joint serving double smash burgers topped with spicy ketchup or a chunky mustard pickle sauce, presented on buns coated in sesame seeds.

Locations on Roncesvalles and in Parkdale of this burger counter serve Detroit-style sliders with mustard, onions and cheese on soft, squishy buns.

An Annex hotel now plays host to this Black-run smash burger project. Try the Kumasi with one dry-aged beef patty or the Accra with two, both served on potato buns.

Locations of this burger spot on Dundas West and in Parkdale serve smash burgers topped with lots of shredded lettuce and accompanied by crinkle fries. You can also crush them with wine at some locations.

Pastrami goes on top of smash burgers at this Little Italy takeout window. Of course, you can also get regular single or double cheeseburgers. Don't forget the waffle fries on the side.

Double smash burgers come topped with bacon on locally made sesame buns at this East York restaurant with a rock n' roll mural. You can also get Wagyu burgers topped with foie gras on black buns here.

This burger project once took up residence in an old diner in Parkdale, but now operates out of a takeout-only spot in Little Italy. Expect smashed Plain Jane as well as red and green chorizo burgers.

Who knew you could find a great smash burger at an Italian sandwich joint? This place near Yonge and Dundas serves a double smash burger with provolone, pickled veg, basil aioli and marinara.