Toronto restaurant looking for cosplayer delivery people

A Toronto restaurant is now hiring cosplay delivery drivers, so if you're on the hunt for a job that's as wacky as you are or looking for a fun social distanced way to celebrate Halloween this year, keep reading.

Storm Crow Manor, Toronto's nerdiest (and around this time of year, spookiest) bar and restaurant has just listed a job posting looking for cosplay delivery drivers.

"We've been thinking about doing cosplay delivery for quite some time, as a way to extend the Manor experience to people's homes. Toronto has a pretty significant cosplay community," says Jessica Langer, Chief Marketing Officer (and Khaleesi of Riotous Fun at the Storm Crow Alliance).

"We've always been huge fans of our hometown cosplayers, and we've had tons of cosplay shoots, parties, and other events at the Manor. Now that indoor dining is closed in Ontario and Halloween is coming up, we figured it might be a good time to begin!"

Responsibilities include delivering food by car in costume, help with packing orders, planning your routes, social media support and displaying "exceptional hospitality." They'll loan you a costume ("major character"), you get a friends and family discount at all Storm Crow locations and you get a complimentary staff meal every shift.

"We'll be accepting orders online for cosplay deliveries through our own online ordering system, and we'll be hiring and paying our cosplay delivery drivers a fair wage, plus tips, of course," says Langer.

"All drivers will be required to take the same strict COVID precautions we expect of our in-house staff, and will be masked while doing deliveries. Luckily, masks aren't generally an issue for superheroes."

They're currently accepting applications and conducting interviews but don't have a firm launch date, though they do expect to be up and running by Halloween.

Storm Crow's costumed delivery program will also get extra creepy for Oct. 31. They're soon launching mini-brand Death Burger serving burgers on skull-stamped black buns, and on that night the Grim Reaper will be delivering them in a hearse.