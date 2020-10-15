Toronto's newest food challenge involves beer and a massive pork hock

Toronto food challenges aren't going anywhere just because indoor dining is closed for the time being, and the latest one from a brewery dares guests to finish a giant crispy pork hock and a litre of beer.

If that sounds like no big deal to you and you like free booze, head to Steam Whistle Biergarten, where if you finish the entire meal your litre of beer is on them.

They're calling it the Bavarian Challenge, inspired by Oktoberfest.

"Oktoberfest has always been a celebration near and dear to our hearts here at Steam Whistle. Once you have worked at the brewery for 5 years you are taken on a trip to Germany to experience Oktoberfest with your fellow co-workers," says Josh Hillinger, Director of Onsite Experience at Steam Whistle.

"The camaraderie and celebration around beer and food is one that is difficult to explain, it's a feeling that is best replicated around a stein of beer and a classic German dish like the Pork Hock. We wanted to share this emotional feeling with our guest by creating the 'True Bavarian' challenge."

The hock in question is smoked, brined in a bath of beer, garlic, onion and aromatics, and then fried to achieve the signature bubbly, crispy skin on the outside. Hungry yet? Here's how the challenge works.



"The challenge is a 30 minute timed challenge. If you finish off the beer and the hock in the allotted time the beer and stein is on us and you get your picture posted to our IG story for the day. It's all about good old fun and a healthy dose of competition," says Hillinger.

"We couldn't celebrate Oktoberfest together this year, but we can still celebrate in our own way year round at the Biergarten which has increased safety measures for all guests and staff."

This challenge has a really fall feeling to it with the Oktoberfest inspiration, but when winter comes around there will still be lots going on at Steam Whistle Biergarten.

A winter patio will be equipped with fire pits and tableside wood fire grills for small group dining experiences. They're also preparing for the reopening of indoor dining with a space that has 30-foot ceilings and three to four metres of distance between tables, where small groups will be able to get together for trivia and movie nights.