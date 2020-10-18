10 restaurants in Toronto that do Sunday Roasts for takeout or delivery

Sunday Roasts for takeout or delivery in Toronto are here to save the end of your week. Hearty meals that are typically suitable for couples or families are what these places are serving up, and it's never been more convenient to get your hands on them.

Here are restaurants in Toronto that do Sunday Roasts for takeout or delivery.

This restaurant in the Junction not only does wood-fired pizzas and bagels, they're also doing a Sunday Roast of striploin, Yorkshire pudding, gravy, potatoes and roasted veggies that's appropriate for two. Call or text to order, or get delivery on Uber Eats.

Roast beef, garlic mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables, Yorkshire pudding and gravy are all part of the Sunday Roast available for takeout from this bar and restaurant in the High Park neighbourhood.

This Yorkville restaurant has a Sunday Roast with seasonal vegetables, roasted potatoes, Yorkshire pudding, gravy and horseradish creme fraiche for $29 available every Sunday for takeout. Call the restaurant directly or order through DoorDash.

A $25 three-course menu from this Etobicoke restaurant on Lake Shore consists of a choice between soup or salad for an appetizer and a choice between roast beef, chicken or veggie Wellington for a main, plus veggies, gravy, Yorkshire pudding and mashed potatoes, then banoffee pie for dessert.

A traditional British roast of roast beef, Yorkshire pudding, roast potatoes, seasonal veg and gravy is available every Sunday from this restaurant near Bloor West and Royal York in Etobicoke.

Prime rib with all the trimmings is available Sundays at 5 p.m. for takeout from this Cabbagetown pub.

A weekend prime rib available for takeout only from this Upper Beaches pub comes with Yorkshire pudding, gravy, mashed potatoes and vegetables. Make sure to call in to preorder before the weekend.

A fire-roasted beef dinner with Yorkshire pudding, "nan's" potatoes, farm vegetables and "proper" gravy is available for takeout on Sundays only from this brewery in Liberty Village.

This British pub near Yonge and Dundas does a Sunday Roast for takeout that includes roast striploin, roast potatoes, roast carrots and buttered peas, beef dripping gravy and Yorkshire pudding.

Order before the weekend to secure a Sunday prime rib roast with Yorkshire pudding, veggies, potatoes and gravy from this restaurant in Church Wellesley Village.