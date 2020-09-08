Impossible Foods just launched in Canada and here's where to get it in Toronto

Impossible Foods makes its Canadian debut today, to the delight of non-meat-eaters in Toronto.

While you might be more familiar with plant-based meat substitutes being available at fast food chains like Tim Hortons, A&W and KFC, Impossible Foods meat will now be available at some of Toronto's most popular independent restaurants in some more upscale dishes.

These include Ufficio, Patois, Maker and Bymark, some of the first in the country to include the revolutionary ingredient on their menus. At Ufficio, you can try the agnolotti D'Ivana, a 100 per cent plant-based bolognese-stuffed pasta. They actually have a fully plant-based menu now that includes vegan butter, pasta and house focaccia.

"Plant-based is the future of food and we are expanding our menu every week at Ufficio," says owner Jennifer Coburn. "Their product is incredible, combined with our plant-based cheese and Ivana's pomodoro it's one of our best dishes at Ufficio. It's nice to see Canada embracing another plant-based product."

Patois is doing a 100 per cent plant-based Cassava Fries Supreme: triple cooked cassava fries topped with Jamaican patty "meat," plant-based cheese, tomato and green onions.

Bymark is serving up a Bymark Street Burger and Korean-style dumpling made with Impossible meat, and you can also get their renowned Classic Bymark Burger made with the substitute.

At Malaysian street food restaurant Soos, you can snack on menu items like Nyonya Chili Wontons or Satay Lilit made with Impossible.

Gold Standard is also getting in on the action with one of their signature breakfast sandwiches, but made with house Impossible sausage.

Impossible Foods has become especially known for their burger, which is made in such a way that it accurately imitates the look, smell, texture and taste of real meat.