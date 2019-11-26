A&W is launching plant-based chicken nuggets in Toronto

Those of you whose go-to treat is a Beyond Meat burger from A&W will be pleased to know that there will soon be another plant-based option available at the fast food giant.

Starting December 2, A&W will be selling plant-based chicken nuggets at all of their stores in Ontario and B.C.

The fast food chain has teamed up with Lightlife, a plant-based protein company, to offer the deliciously vegan nuggets.

"Change is good, and so are options," A&W's website states.

"That’s why we teamed up with Lightlife to launch Plant-Based Nuggets, a first for a quick-serve restaurant in Canada. They’re crispy, craveable and an unbelievably delicious option made with 100% plant-based ingredients. We can’t wait for you to try them."

The fake chicken nuggets are primarily made from peas, wheat flour and fava beans. Just like Beyond Meat, they're soy-free.

And not only are the nuggets vegan, they also come with plant-based dipping sauces. Both the Barbecue and Sweet & Sour sauces are entirely free from animal by-products.

Once the new product launches on December 2, customers will be able to purchase a six-piece serving for $5.99 or a 10-piece serving for $8.99.

Unfortunately, the plant-based nuggets will only be offered in-store for a limited time. But if all goes well, it's likely A&W will bring the option back and offer it across Canada.

"Right now it’s a short-term promotion only in Ontario and BC," according to their website.

"However, if the appetite is big, we hope to bring this option back again across the country. We’re excited to see what Canadians think."