Eat & Drink
Mira Miller
Posted 58 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
kfc vegan chicken

This is what Toronto thinks of KFC's new plant-based fried chicken

Eat & Drink
Mira Miller
Posted 58 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

If you're just finding out about KFC's new plant-based fried chicken, then you're already too late. 

The company held a one-day trial for the new product at the Mississauga KFC at 6055 Creditview Road yesterday, and it's safe to say it was a hit. 

KFC originally said the trial day would last from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. "while supplies last," but the restaurant was totally sold out of the new products and forced to close before 6 p.m.

Hungry vegetarians and vegans lined up in the cold just to get their hands on the new fast food products, and the first 50 people in line were given a free sandwich or serving of popcorn chicken. 

Veggie heads were particularly impressed that the products were fried in a separate, designated, veggie-friendly fryer. 

And even the mayo on the sandwiches was vegan. 

The new vegan option even allowed some people to eat KFC for the first time in decades. 

The meatless cutlets, nuggets and wings are made by American vegetarian and vegan meat substitute manufacturer LightLife.

It's clear there's a real demand for delicious, plant-based fast food options in Toronto. And if the trial-day was any indication, I'm sure KFC's veggie chicken will make its return to the 6ix soon enough. 

Lead photo by

myfoodnation

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

This is what Toronto thinks of KFC's new plant-based fried chicken

Toronto just got a tiki-themed Santa bar

Toronto Restaurant Openings: Hush Hush Bar, AM Coffee, Crystal Thani, Focacceria

IKEA is serving up $1 breakfast across Canada for Black Friday

Toronto's most notorious McDonald's location is officially closed for good

Toronto comic shop that's also a cafe suddenly shuts new location

The Poop Cafe failed a recent inspection by Toronto food police

The top 10 food events in Toronto this December